Sporting bodies not concerned by gas increase

Popular racing boat Mr Solo Too - RONALD DANIEL

THE president of both the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association (TTPBA) and the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) said the increase in gas prices locally will not affect their participants as they mostly use race fuel.

On Friday, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert announced in the House of Representatives that premium gasoline, super gasoline, diesel and kerosene will all increase from April 19.

President of the TTPBA Roger Bell said, “We use race fuel for the majority. Maybe a handful of boats use premium.”

Bell said the association informed its members of the price increase and there has been little concern among the racers.

“We have not heard anything from any of the race teams on it because as an association we forwarded the information throughout the fraternity and we have had no feedback today (Saturday) so far and I suspect that’s because it’s a handful (that use premium).”

President of the TTASA Fyzool Madan said, “We use race fuel…the price of that is a fixed price.”

Madan said it “does not affect motor racing in general.”

Madan thanked the Government for the small increase in premium, super, diesel and kerosene as it could have been worse for consumers.