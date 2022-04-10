Pleasant Cove promises luxury for family get-away in Tobago

Pleasant Cove villa, Lowlands, Tobago. -

Pleasant Cove is the first luxury villa to be built on Tobago Plantations, Lowlands, in eight years.

The spacious property, which was completed in August 2021, is situated a short distance away from the scenic Magdalena Grand golf course.

Pleasant Cove was initially conceptualised as a family vacation get-away but on April 1, its owners decided to share its amenities with foreigners and locals as Tobago seeks to reposition itself as the ideal tourist destination.

“As the island reopens its doors to the international market, its owners decided to reimagine this tourism product,” said Dee York, who manages Pleasant Cove and several other properties on the Plantations compound.

“The family would still come here to stay as much as they can but when they are not here it is open for bookings.”

Apart from providing high-quality accommodation for guests, York believes the villa, by virtue of its breath-taking amenities, can also help to revitalise the island’s tourism sector, which has been virtually decimated by the covid19 pandemic over the past two years.

Aware that the pandemic has changed the way in which tourists and locals plan their vacations, York said Pleasant Cove provides a private, covid19-friendly environment through which clients can still experience the beauty, culture and cuisine of Tobago, without having to worry about large crowds of holidaymakers, especially with the long Easter weekend just one week away.

“Pleasant Cove provides an opportunity to create a covid19-friendly bubble where tourists can still experience the island, culture and cuisine but limit contact. Tobago can capitalise on pandemic and post pandemic tourism.”

She believes the villa will also create employment opportunities for people already involved in the tourism sector.

“Covid19 has redefined interaction and now more than ever, people want private spaces. So, the owners felt that the use of the property as a luxury villa with concierge services can stimulate employment opportunities for chefs, tour boat operators and other tourism-related stakeholders.”

Combining British colonial style with local artistry, the villa’s ornaments and fixtures were made by artisans in both Trinidad and Tobago.

Pleasant Cove’s wooden chandeliers were crafted by Tobagonian carpenters while its wall fixtures, accented by halved deyas, were done by pottery makers in Chaguanas.

Much of the interior design was done by Trinidadian Eduardo Torres while some of the artwork was done by one of the owners.

“This was a go local effort. As much local content and craftsmanship as possible.”

York described the villa as a home away from home.

“It’s luxurious, very private and has everything. So, it’s fully self-contained.”

York said although covid19 figures have been generally trending downwards over the past few weeks, people still are not ready to let their guards down.

In this regard, she said, Pleasant Cove is an ideal vacation spot.

“Covid19 has taken over everything in terms of how people rent places. So, since we have been dealing with the virus, I have found that people want to rent properties where they feel safe and don’t feel like they are mixing with too many people.”

She added, “They are asking to stay in self-contained units, as opposed to staying in hotels, where they can keep themselves within their unit but can still get away from being at home. People still like to feel like they are on holiday so we try to cater for them as best we can within the guidelines we have.”

Asked what she believes distinguishes Pleasant Cove from other luxury villas on the island, York said, “I think it is the personal touch, the fact that this is a family-owned property. The family was very insistent that they wanted everything to come from TT.”

She added, “We would like to believe that as a unit, my clients and myself, that we are contributing in some small way to bringing employment to other people outside of this particular unit, bringing enjoyment to people in Trinidad and Tobago who could here and enjoy the ambience in complete security.”

With the removal of safe zones and covid19 restrictions in most sectors, York is hoping that Tobago can truly capitalise on its potential as a tourist destination.

“We have no choice but to live with covid19. But we can still ensure that people have a good time when they come here.

“So, it doesn’t matter whether one has a luxury villa or a cheaper rental outside of Tobago Plantations. If you are one of our guests, what we want to do is make sure you have a really good experience and that you want to come back.”

York believes all of the stakeholders in tourism – agents, guesthouse operators, hoteliers – can work together to not only revive Tobago’s economy but highlight the beauty of the island.

She said Tobago can boast of having several natural assets.

“We are one of the few places in the world where the leatherback turtles come to nest and lay their eggs. We have one of the oldest forest reserves in the world. These are things that not many people outside of Trinidad and Tobago necessarily know.”

She said where one stays is but a small percentage of the experience they are likely to have in Tobago.

“It is the island as a whole that can work together to bring in tourism. I think that Tobago is underserved. Tobago is an untapped gem. It is so much more than a couple of beaches and waterfalls and Sunday School (Buccoo).”