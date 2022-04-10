Kinder chocolates recalled over salmonella concerns

-

Several Kinder brand chocolate products have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer, out of an abundance of caution over salmonella concerns.

In a press release on Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment, Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket, Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Egg and Kinder Schokobons were recalled.

Manufactured by Ferrero USA, Inc, Parsippany, New Jersey, the products were manufactured in a facility where salmonella typhimurium was detected. The UK’s Food Standard Agency advised the public not to consume the products.

“The local agent has confirmed that they have not imported any of the recalled products however, since there may be other independent importers, the MoH is advising the public to avoid purchasing any of the listed products.”