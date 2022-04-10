Josiah Hills makes strong start at RBC Tennis

Madison Khan makes a return to Cherdine Sylvester during the girls Under-12 singles match, on Saturday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval. - SUREASH CHOLAI

JOSIAH Hills made a quick start in the RBC Junior Tennis tournament when action served off at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Saturday.

Players in the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 age groups braved the sweltering conditions on the opening day of the tournament.

Hills, the top seed in the boys Under-12 singles, defeated Gabriel Mansoor 4-2, 4-1.

In the early stages of the tournament round robin matches will be played and the best players will progress to the knock-out phase.

Other winners in the boys Under-12 singles category were fifth seeded Nirav Dougdeen, Christopher Khan, Sanjay Ramcharitar and Zelig Williams.

Dougdeen got past Brian Thomasos 4-2, 4-1 and Khan needed three sets to defeat Noah Blanc 4-0, 2-4, 10-7.

Ramcharitar and Williams both won their matches in straight sets.

Ramcharitar outlasted Zaidyn Camps 4-0, 5-3 and Williams prevailed with a 4-1, 4-2 victory over Nicholas Abraham.

In the boys Under-10 singles, Luca Beckles was a 6-4 winner over Thomas Odiean and Jacob Defraitas defeated Owen Lanser 6-3.

In the girls Under-12 singles, Cyra Ramcharan upset third seeded Khloe Kirton 4-0, 4-2.

Madison Khan also got her name in the win column in the girls Under-12 singles with a 4-0, 4-0 victory over Cherdine Sylvester.

In the girls Under-14 singles, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and fourth seeded Arya Siewrattan showed their quality.

Campbell-Smith eased past Elyse Ferguson 4-0, 4-0 and Siewrattan beat Miracle Robley 4-0, 4-2.

The tournament continues on Sunday from 9 am.