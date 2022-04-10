Josh Mohammed, 11, finds joy playing the guitar

Josh Mohammed rocks out on his guitar. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Playing guitar is part of Josh Mohammed’s everyday routine. The 11-year-old Trimont College student has been playing guitar for the past four years.

He said, “At first my parents signed me up for it as an after school activity thinking it’d be fun. But now it’s something I do. I play the guitar.”

Josh has been learning to play the acoustic guitar from his teacher Stefan Roach. “My favourite song to play is Oh Come Oh Come Emmanuel because it’s fairly easy and sounds good.”

When Josh, who lives in Woodbrook, isn’t strumming his guitar he spends his time playing tennis, football and video games, or riding his bike and playing outside with his younger brother Ross. Josh’s favourite video game is Brawl Stars.

When it comes to school, which he goes to in Glencoe, he loves social studies.“At my school social studies is basically history. I love history and learning about the past. My dad really likes history and so do I.”

He said he does not really like art because he isn’t good at drawing.

“The only time my art looks good is when my mom helps.”

While it did not affect his guitar class, he did not enjoy online school.“I had a few online guitar classes but then my teacher started coming over to do one-on-one class instead.”

Asked how often he plays he said, “I just started back playing every day. Before I was playing everyday, but I stopped for a bit and I’m trying to get back on track now.”

Asked if he ever played in front of an audience he said, “Yes! I Have, and just when I was leaving the stage I fell and embarrassed myself in front of all of Trimont College and some people’s mothers and fathers.”

On being nervous he said, “When I’m playing for my family, like at a Christmas lime or something, I’m not nervous at all. But when it comes to a big show I sometimes get a little nervous but not much. What got me really nervous was when Mr Roach told me we’ll be doing something live soon so I’ll have to practice.”

Even though Josh does not play any other instruments, he wants to start playing the piano.

When it comes to his future, he has his heart set on becoming a screenwriter. Josh has already written a screenplay but is in the process of renaming it.

For his Easter vacation, Josh is in a tennis camp, spending time with his Grandma and he is also looking forward to going to Tobago with his friend and cousin.

Asked what advice he would give to other kids wanting to learn to play the guitar he said, “I’ll tell them that’s a great idea! I’d support them. But they need to practice every day to be good. If you make one tiny mistake if you’re learning with your teacher or by yourself, don’t just quit. I think that’s the dumbest thing you could do.”