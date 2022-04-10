Jereem grabs 200m silver in Bermuda

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards. - AP

TRINIDAD and Tobago track and field athlete Jereem Richards snatched a silver medal in the men’s 200-metre event at the USA Track and Field Bermuda Games at the Flora Duffy Stadium in Bermuda, on Saturday.

Richards sprinted to the finish in 20.86 seconds in the seven-man field.

Steven Gardiner of Bahamas, who won gold in the men’s 400 event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, copped gold in 20.79 and Emmanuel Matadi of Liberia grabbed bronze in 21.04.

TT’s Machel Cedenio also competed at the meet lining up in the men’s 400m event.

Cedenio was fifth in 46.70.

The race was won by Grenadian Kirani James comfortably in 45.63, Alex Haydock-Wilson of Great Britain finished second in 46.05 and Jamaican Jaheel Hyde ended third in 46.27.

American Kahmari Montgomery finished just ahead of Cedenio in 46.38.

In the Nike men’s 110m hurdles, TT athlete Ruebin Walters just missed out on a medal when he crossed the line fourth in 13.95.

Barbadian Shane Brathwaite won gold in 13.78, American Michael Dickson took silver in 13.85 and Brazilian Eduardo Rodrigues earned bronze in 13.87.