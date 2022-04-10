Jams Effect: Beetham engineer combines science, motivation for autobiography

Beetham engineer and scholarship winner Ajamu Crosby holds a copy of his autobiography Jams Effect. PHOTO COURTESY AJAMU CROSBY - PHOTO COURTESY AJAMU CROSBY

For as long as he can remember Ajamu Crosby has enjoyed learning about how things work and how natural principles could be applied to improve life.

This curiosity together with a strong work ethic has earned Crosby an additional scholarship in 2016 and an undergraduate degree with honours for mechanical engineering from the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, in 2021.

These achievements have led to him being featured in the Newsday on two occasions.

Crosby is also a proud native of Beetham Gardens and says while his environment and circumstances have not discouraged him, he has had to learn many difficult lessons through trial and error and hopes to pave the way to others in need of guidance with his autobiography.

Crosby, 24, who now works as an engineer for the Ministry of Works and Transport says he shifted his attention from designs and calculations to writing after seeing firsthand the positive response his story generated.

"I felt like I had so much more information to share with the public, so I wanted to dive deeper into the mindset I had to develop and touch on the influences I had and what shaped that mentality."

Beginning last May Crosby began writing the first draft of his autobiography – Jams Effect – consisting of his experiences, thoughts, ideas and dreams.

Included in this first draft were the challenges he faced including not only the perceptions others had of him as a Beetham resident but also finding the drive to continue in the face of adversity.

Describing the autobiography as being more of a "self-help" book at certain points, Crosby says while academics is a focus of the book, it is a framing device and insists the overall message of perseverance and discipline can be applied to any situation.

Crosby said he completed the first draft of Jams Effect last November.

To make this deadline Crosby would have spent every available hour not only writing but also researching the mechanics of publishing a book in TT.

"Researching information on self-publishing how it works in Trinidad, the ISBN numbers, going through Nalis and all the different processes you have to go through to publish a book for yourself in Trinidad, that was the hardest part.

"There was also the hours and sleepless nights of research while maintaining a job during the day was the recipe for me to complete this book.."

Despite these challenges, Crosby said he was heartened by the overall positive reception of the first readers.

He says while the official date of Jams Effect's launch was on March 28, 100 copies of the book were made available to relatives and close friends, who were essential in helping him along the way.

"When my mom read the book, she had no idea that I had this inside of me and to be honest I didn't either

"Everyone was so supportive and proud that I took the initiative to write this book.

"The love keeps pouring in and it's just a beautiful thing."

As an engineer Crosby is passionate for physics and says Jams Effect includes information on how principles of science and mathematics can be applied to everyday life.

Crosby said this was done because the intention of Jams Effect is not only to lift the reader's spirit through a feel-good story, but also open their eyes to how the world works while hopefully sparking some interest in science.

"Principles like Einstein's Theory of Relativity and Newton's Theory of Gravity and applying things like that to everyday life so that's some of the creativity within the book.

"It's not just about how hard my life was and how I had to struggle, there's much more for the readers to absorb and apply to their own lives and how they can approach life.

"This book is more of a guide on how one should approach the goals they set out to accomplish."

For Crosby the book is much more than a story about following one's dreams and being prepared to work hard.

The book addresses themes of identity and perception and how changing communities can begin with changing the minds of a few people.

"If someone from my community changes how they view themselves and they carry about themselves and try to strive to achieve then people from the outside looking in will have no choice but to look at them through a different lens.

"That's on a microscopic level and then on a macroscopic level is what I'm also trying to achieve and not just in the Beetham Gardens but in Sea Lots, Laventille etc.

"We should look at people based on their individuality rather than a symbol of their community or their environment.

"The child bareback in the street in rubber slippers can one day be a man in a suit solving global warming or a woman solving world hunger."

He says while people in communities like Beetham, Sea Lots and Laventille should be encouraged to excel in their goals, those that succeed should not be made to feel like outliers.

"I don't want the narrative to be when someone succeeds or excels in some discipline, I don't want it to just be a success story in the sense of it being some 'one off' event, I want more people to be encouraged to reach high and improve themselves."

Staying true to this desire to help his community Crosby says Jams Effect is only the first part of his initiative to empower young people in different communities as he intends to make school visits to host talks and begin book drives.

Crosby says while education is a main means of social mobility, the first step must come from the youngest residents and hopes to spark that passion.

"I want to do an initiative where I can give free books to different places.

"I want to give free books to the Nalis library, the prison service library and primary and secondary schools in Laventille East and West and of course my alma mater Hillview College and Tunapuna Secondary.

"I also want to have book drives in similar communities like the Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, Picton, Laventille, if we can come together and give free books to the children, talk with them, speak with them and nurture the next generation of thinkers and innovators."

For Crosby the task ahead is much bigger than motivating others, he hopes to reconstruct his community.

As a mechanical engineer he has an interest for understanding how systems and designs can be built and at times improved and this applies to his own goals of building better communities and a better country, one person at a time.