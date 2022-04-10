Family, friends bid farewell to teen who was beaten to death

Schoolgirl Alliyah Kandice Alexander -

Teenager Alliyah Kandice Alexander was laid to rest on Saturday in what many people have described as unfortunate circumstances which claimed her life.

Alexander’s funeral service took place at the Apostles’ Ministries in Longdenville, Chaguanas at 1 pm, after which she was buried at the Longdenville Public Cemetery.

Family, friends and well-wishers gathered to bid their loving daughter and friend goodbye but the male relative who was said to be a key suspect in the matter was absent.

The man, 36, a Defence Force member, has been in police custody after he allegedly beat Alexander, 15, at his Claxton Bay home.

An autopsy on Alexander found that she died from blunt force injuries.

Alexander, a form four student at Couva West Secondary School would have celebrated her sixteenth birthday next month.