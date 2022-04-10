90 new covid19 cases – first time under 100 since November

Image courtesy CDC

THE country recorded 90 new covid19 infections on Sunday – the first time new daily infections has dipped under the 100 mark since November.

The Ministry of Health's daily covid19 update for Sunday also indicated one new death from the virus, pushing the national total from March 2020 to the present, to 3,780.

The last time the country saw under 100 new infections in a day was on November 01, when the ministry reported 90 cases – the same as reported on Sunday.

The highest number of cases in a day, for this year, was on January 21, with 1,259 cases. This is also the record for the most number of cases in a day in TT since the virus was first recorded locally.

The ministry's Sunday update said that these 90 new cases were from samples taken between April 7-9.

The latest fatality was an elderly woman who has multiple comorbidities.

There are 6,236 active cases with 147 people in hospital receiving treatment and 6,041 people in home self-isolation.

The release said that 130,316 patients have recovered, with 15 people being discharged from public health facilities since the last update and 208 recovered community cases.

A total of 682,433 people have been tested at both public and private facilities.

The ministry said that 710,060 people are fully vaccinated with 147,782 receiving a booster (third) dose. Of those fully vaccinated, 653,484 have received the two-dose vaccine, with 56,576 receiving the single-dose shot.