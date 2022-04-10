40 recruits begin training for Cadet Force

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds speak to trainees at the launch of the TTDF Joint Training Academy in Corinth, San Fernando on April 9. - Marvin Hamilton

FORTY recruits have been selected to begin training by the TT Cadet Force at a new facility at Corinth, San Fernando on Saturday.

The camp was officially launched by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds at the Defence Force Joint Training Academy in Corinth, formerly the UTT campus.

The training camp will be the first programme of physical activity since the covid19 health regulations stymied gatherings and physical contact in March 2020.

Hinds said as TT moved to a better place with covid19 transmission and recuperation rates; and as the Ministry of Education has also announced the return to physical classes on April 19, it was important for the continuation of the cadet programme to be maintained in schools.

“I was most pleased to find out that the Cadet Force wasted no time at all in taking the necessary action, by gathering its cadets to make this training camp happen.

“Training camps present an ideal occasion to induct cadets into a lifestyle firmly grounded in the observance of good order, discipline and the ability to differentiate between positive and negative values.”

Hinds said the training camp was focused on the development of leadership skills.

“A lot of the training regime I saw today did not exist in my time, so I know in that sense there has been a significant improvement in what is offered to the youngsters.”

Hinds said there were times in the past when the Cadet Force, despite being voluntary and youth-based, came out in national service, which proved that cadet training provided the essential qualities needed to excel in life.

“It is imperative that we see more of our young people engaging in meaningful and positive lifestyles. We also believe that deviant behaviour amongst our youth can be alleviated through social intervention programmes. In this regard, we seek to invest in the hearts and minds of our young people, through commendable programmes such as the TT Cadet Force.”

Hinds said the Ministry will continue to provide funding for the initiative, strategic support in the areas of training, equipment, full uniforms and accoutrement, and more cadet units at secondary schools.

He urged young people to get involved in other programmes such as the Military-Led Academic Training Programme (MILAT), or the police, prison and fire service youth clubs.

Cadet training is open to secondary school students from form one to form six.