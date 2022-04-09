Women Warriors crush Turks and Caicos 13-0

In this file photo, member of the TT senior women's football team take part in a training session, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. On Saturday, TT beat Turks and Caicos 13-0 during a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match, in Provo, Turks and Caicos. - Sureash Cholai

THE Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s footballers will only need a draw in their final Group F match against Guyana on Tuesday to advance to the next phase of the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign after thrashing Turks and Caicos 13-0, on Saturday.

The match was played at the TCIFA National Academy in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

Chelcy Ralph led the way with a hat-trick.

Ralph opened the scoring for TT in the sixth minute, before the experienced Lauryn Hutchinson made it 2-0 in the 14th minute.

Ralph scored her second goal in the 17th minute to give TT a comfortable 3-0 lead.

TT skipper Karyn Forbes got on the score sheet in the 33rd minute and Cecily Stoute made it 5-0 in the 35th.

A goal by Liana Hinds (41st) and another by Forbes (45th) gave TT a commanding 7-0 advantage at halftime.

The goals kept flowing for TT in the second half as Maya Matouk found the back of the net in the 49th minute. Matouk was on target again in the 65th minute.

TT were relentless as Raenah Campbell converted a penalty in the 72nd minute and national Under-20 player Maria-Frances Serrant made it 11-0 in the 76th.

Ralph completed her hat-trick in the 82nd minute and Campbell grabbed her second goal and rounded off the scoring in the 86th minute.

TT will play Guyana at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet on Tuesday, from 6 pm.

TT will only need a draw to top Group F and advance to the next phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.

The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.