Why the silence?

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Having read the Minister of Finance’s speech at the PNM meeting in Diego Martin South, I waited for two days to see what the reaction from the professional and business communities would be like, but to date nothing, nada, zilch.

This lack of response to me is the most disturbing factor and truly reinforces the belief that Trinidad is falling apart.

I confess that I’m not an economist, accountant or an engineer for that matter, just an ordinary layman. But in my book/way of thinking, if I owned a parlour and it was closed for a year, when it reopened any income/gross domestic product would be an increase over the closed period. Layman’s logic.

Why the deafening silence?

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail