Unasked question

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: There is no doubt, from his send-off, that Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart was the entertainer par excellence to all his supporters. But is there none among them to ask the telling question: Why was his deteriorating covid19 condition not checked and remedied to avoid his going so soon and who is responsible?

DR ERROL BENJAMIN

via e-mail