Tobago man on rape, burglary charges gets $185,000 bail

A 59-year-old man charged with rape, burglary and breach of a protection order was granted $185,000 bail when he appeared before a Tobago magistrate on Thursday.

Magistrate Erica Baptiste sitting in the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court set $175,000 bail for the charges of rape and burglary while for breach of a protection order bail was set at $10,000.

Police reported that on April 1, the man broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted the woman.

WPC Leacock, of the Gender-Based Violence Unit, later arrested the man. and charged him with rape and burglary on April 6,

On April 4, the man breached a protection order when he allegedly began using threatening and obscene language against the complainant.

WPC Kerr, of the Gender-Based Violence Unit, charged him with that offence on April 6.

He is due to reappear at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on May 5.

Investigations were supervised by acting W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, acting ASP Bridglal and acting Insp Miller, of the Gender-Based Violence Unit.