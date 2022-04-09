Tobago has 339 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago now stands at 339 after seven new cases were confirmed overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 261.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that nine people in Tobago are currently hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated, one fully vaccinated and the other, unvaccinated.

The division said to date there are 7,665 recovered patients on the island.