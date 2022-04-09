Super service at St James Licensing Office

THE EDITOR: A few months ago I made an online booking to renew my driver's permit at the St James Licensing Office.

With my appointment scheduled for 11.10 am on April 7, I arrived at the office with my documents at 10.30 am. There was a line on the stairs leading up to the office but it was moving quickly.

By 11.05 am I was out of the office holding my brand new permit. The staff was efficient and courteous. I was certainly impressed by the high-tech equipment that produced the new permit in less than a minute.

Kudos to Ag Licence Motor Officer II William Jackson and his staff.

We hear too often about poor service at government offices but this experience was one of a kind. It was super.

REZA ABASALI

El Socorro