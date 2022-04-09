Richards Jnr, Charles claim Republic Bank golf titles

Jada Charles (right), collects her award from Republic Bank Shared Services Division General manager Carlene Seudat for winning the Girls 16-18 group, in the Republic Bank TT Junior Golf Tournament, at the Chaguaramas Golf Course on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

A STELLAR performance by Chris Richards Jnr on the third and final day led him to the boys 16-18 Republic Bank TT Junior Golf Open title at the Chaguaramas Golf Course, on Friday.

Richards Jnr, trailing Zico Correia in the boys 16-18 age group heading into the final day, ended with 213 after shooting 66 in the final round.

Correia had a disappointing final round and finished a distant second with 227 and Ayden Ali rounded off the top three with 228.

The other winners included Ross Ramkissoon in the boys 14-15 category (230) and Isiah Rowley in the boys 11-13 category (249).

Jada Charles won the girls 16-18 category after ending with a score of 250.

Elise La Borde claimed the crown in the girls 14-15 category with 264 and Madison Davis emerged victorious in the girls 11-13 category with 296.

Additional prizes were also awarded.

Aadi Ramdath was the three-hole champion, Kevin Rampersad was the six-hole champion and Varin Singh took the nine-hole crown.

Kaleares Lashley was impressive in the short game and ended as the putt champion.

Zara Arrindell took home the chip champion award and Liv Dos Ramos ended as the drive champion.

RESULTS

Boys 16-18: Chris Richards Jnr 213, Zico Correia 227, Ayden Ali 228, Alex Kangoo 233, Jerseen Boodram 237, Adam Furlonge 278, Clarence Gordon 328

Boys 14-15: Ross Ramkissoon 230, Adam Lum Hee 272, Daniel Ali 305

Boys 11-13: Isiah Rowley 249

Girls 16-18: Jada Charles 250

Girls 14-15: Elise La Borde 264, Natalya Ramjag 327

Girls 11-13: Madison Davis 296, Charissa Gordon 368