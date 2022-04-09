Restrictions gone, but covid19 still among us

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THIS WEEKEND will be the first since the recent lifting of covid19 restrictions and there will undoubtedly be many relieved people who will seek to celebrate.

However, while it is only natural for the country to exhale at this moment in time, we cannot mistake the easing of restrictions with a full-fledged return to pre-pandemic conditions.

We strongly endorse Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh’s call on Wednesday for citizens to assess risk before participating in crowded events. Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind.

That there will be temptation to do so was made evident on the very day Mr Deyalsingh issued his warning.

On that day, large crowds of people clogged Frederick Street during the funeral procession for Blaxx. Most were properly masked, but all ignored physical distancing practices.

Perhaps many were moved by the infectious music being played, as well as by their grief for the loss of someone as talented as Dexter Stewart. But there was something of a sick irony in these scenes of flagrant abandon given that Blaxx had died of complications of covid19.

Such scenes should not be repeated.

The political campaigning for the upcoming local government election, as well as the staging of Carnival in Tobago will be key tests of how well citizens have adapted to the “new normal,” a concept which seems to have almost been entirely jettisoned with the easing of restrictions.

Though many covid19 facilities are being decommissioned and while official statistics indicate cases are down, people undoubtedly continue to die from covid19 daily and new cases continue to be reported.

And given the widespread availability of home-testing kits, we should not be fooled into thinking low official numbers mean there is no longer any real risk.

In fact, according to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the Americas registered more than 620,000 new cases during the last week and 15 territories witnessed a sharp rise in cases and deaths.

In Europe and Asia, there have been increases in cases due to a new omicron variant, a variant which has also been reported in the Americas.

“Omicron circulation is generating sharp rises,” said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO. “We must face this together and with caution. We know what we need to protect our people.”

What is needed is more vaccination.

Up to Tuesday, only 50 per cent of TT had taken the vaccine, despite its widespread availability and despite endless pleas from officials.

The temptation to “break way” might have been easier to yield to had more people opted to get jabbed.

Instead, we face the prospect of a complete breakdown in compliance amid widespread vulnerability. This should worry everyone this weekend.