Relatives of murdered Morvant man lament crime rate

SHOT DEAD: Labourer Orlando Daisley. - PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES

RELATIVES of a Morvant man who was gunned down while waiting for a taxi on Thursday, are lamenting the state of crime in the country.

Police said Orlando Daisley, 30, was shot dead shortly after dropping off his girlfriend in a taxi on the Lady Young Road at around 6 am. Passers by took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Friday, one of Daisley's relatives said the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) employee was never threatened and he (the relative) did not know why anyone would want to kill him.

Relatives blamed the murder on criminals from other communities trying to encourage those in Daisley's neighbourhood to join them criminal activities.

"One village doesn't like the other village and they are asking the village to come and join with their criminal activities and because they don't want to join and commit crime, they are attacking us.

"The state of crime in Trinidad is ridiculous and some police officers know who some of these criminals are, they mix and mingle with them," a relative said.

Relatives said the day before Daisley died he bought snacks and ice cream for the children in the community and they would remember him as a generous person who tried to leave a positive mark in his community.

No arrest has been made and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) police are continuing enquiries.