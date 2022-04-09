RBC Junior Tennis tournament serves off on Saturday

Brianna Harricharan FILE PHOTO

THE TOP junior tennis players in Trinidad and Tobago will feature at the 45th Annual RBC Junior Tennis tournament at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, from Saturday at 9 am. The tournament will be hosted by the Tennis Patrons Academy.

Players will participate in both singles and doubles events.

Among the age groups which will be contested are Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18.

Over 140 players will compete in the tournament.

Josiah Hills and Scott Abraham are the top seeds in the boys Under-12 singles category and the pair of Abba Campbell-Smith and Lily Mohammed will be the favorites in the girls Under-12 singles division.

In the boys Under-14 singles, Tobagonian Jordell Chapman is expected to make a strong run with Yeshowah Campbell-Smith also aiming to lift the crown.

Brianna Harricharan and Gabriella Prince will be tough to beat in the girls Under-14 singles.

In the boys Under-16 singles, Luca Denoon and Beckham Sylvester are expected to challenge for the title and Christiana Hills and Makayla Smith will have their eyes on the girls Under-16 singles title.

In the boys Under-18 singles, Jamal Alexis and Tim Pasea are expected to make their mark.

The tournament ends on Thursday.