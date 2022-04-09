Rangers demolish Moruga FC 11-2 in Ascension League

Captain Jamal Craighton (L) of La Horquetta Rangers, screens the ball from Atiba Charles of Moruga Football club, at La Horquetta on Friday night. - Angelo Marcelle

ISAIAH Lee scored a hat-trick to lead Terminix La Horquetta Rangers to a crushing victory over Moruga FC in the Ascension Football tournament at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, on Friday.

Lee scored in the seventh minute, 39th minute and 57th minute to guide Rangers to a convincing 11-2 victory.

Also finding the back of the net for Rangers were captain Jamal Creighton (tenth), Junior Asson (18th, 45th+1), Akim Andrews (46th, 59th), Ataulla Guerra (71st) and Ross Russell Jnr (82nd).

Yahtham Henry scored an own goal for Moruga in the 60th minute.

Moruga showed more promise in the first half as after 30 minutes Rangers held on to a slim 3-2 lead.

Atiba Charles scored in the 17th minute and Jeremy Carter converted in the 30th minute for Moruga FC.

Rangers scored two more goals in the first half to take a 5-2 advantage at halftime, before a dominant performance in the second half gave the home team a comfortable win.

Rangers moved to the top of the standings after three matches.

In the earlier match at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Defence Force and Deportivo Pt Fortin played to a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, a double header was held at Arima Velodrome. Central FC played Real West Fort FC and Central Soccer World battled AC Port of Spain.

On Sunday, Cunupia FC will be aiming for a victory against Police FC at the St James Police Barracks at 5 pm. Three points for Cunupia FC will see the unit return to the top of the standings.