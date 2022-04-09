Ramadan cuisine

Harira -

The fast of Ramadan begins at sunrise and ends at sunset each day. The Iftar which is the meal eaten after sunset and signals the break of fast. Usually a little salt, a bit of fresh ginger and a date precedes the meal which is consumed after the Maghrib prayer.

The foods with which the fast is broken in the eastern Mediterranean countries vary, but the regular appearances almost always include chickpeas and dates. In Morocco their variation on our foods is in the form a chickpea/channa and lentil soup called harira, it is made in a tomato broth scented with cinnamon, turmeric, fresh cilantro/chadon beni, accented with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice at the table. Fresh rounds of crusty bread, hard-boiled eggs, dates, and honeyed pastries are served with each bowl. Delicious and satisfying.

When fasting, try to start your day with a nourishing meal, like a warm bowl of lentil soup, remember beans and legumes provide much needed carbs and proteins as well. Balance that off with a slice of wholegrain bread and have a small piece of fruit. Try to enjoy a more Mediterranean style of diet, encompassing fresh foods, loads of veggies, less mean and good fats. Enjoying yoghurt with honey is a wonderful treat after the meal. Remember the month is rigorous on your body, and it is a physically cleansing fast as well. Try to be conscious of what you eat for this month and treat your body to fresh wholesome foods.

Harira - Moroccan chickpea soup

1½ cups dried channa/chickpeas

8 cups water

1 28-oz tin of tomatoes with juice

1 large onion, chopped

2 tbs olive oil

⅓ cup chopped celery, rib, and leaves

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cumin/geera powder

½ cup chopped chadon beni

4 cups broth, chicken or vegetable

1 cup lentils

¾ cup fine egg noodles or thin spaghetti or vermicelli

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

lemon wedges for the table.

Salt to taste

Soak channa in water overnight drain and rinse, cook in 8 cups water for about 1 to 1½ hours until tender. Drain chickpeas and save the water it was cooked in. You should have 2½ cups water if not add a little water.

Finely chop tomatoes.

Heat oil in a large soup pot, add onion and celery until softened and fragrant.

Add turmeric, pepper, cumin and cinnamon.

Cook for a few minutes more. Stir in tomatoes, ¼ cup chadon beni, channa with the reserved liquid, broth and lentils.

Simmer until lentils are tender, about 40 minutes to 60 minutes.

Break pasta into small pieces, about one inch and stir into soup.

Cook for a further 10 minutes until pasta is tender.

Season with salt and sprinkle with remaining herbs.

Serve with wedges of lemon and crusty bread.

Serves 6 as a main course.

Couscous with cumin and currants

1½ cups instant couscous

2 cups boiling water

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

⅓ cup currants

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

3 tomatoes, seeded and chopped

Place couscous in a serving dish and pour on boiling water, cover with foil and let stand for 15 minutes.

In a sauté pan, heat olive oil, add garlic and chives sauté until fragrant. Add tomatoes and spices, cook for 5 minutes. Add currants and cook for a further 5 minutes until mixture is almost dry.

Fluff couscous and add tomato mixture, combine and adjust salt and pepper.

Serves 6 to 8

Stuffed eggplant

1 cup cooked rice

1 medium-sized eggplant

¼ cup olive oil

1 tomato diced

1 green sweet pepper diced

1 small onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup chopped fresh mint

or 1 tsp dried

½ tsp cinnamon

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste

Cut the eggplant lengthwise and scoop out the meat leaving about ½ inch meat around the shell.

Dice the eggplant meat.

Place the eggplant shells cut side down in a large skillet with about ½ inch boiling, salted water.

Cover and steam for about 3 minutes. Drain and reserve.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan, add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant. Add eggplant and sauté.

Add tomatoes, cinnamon and sweet pepper. Add cooked rice and stir to combine.

Add salt and black pepper. Stir in mint and taste and adjust seasonings.

Divide mixture into two and stuff into eggplant shells.

Drizzle with remaining olive oil.

Place in a heatproof casserole dish; add about ¼ inch water. Bake in preheated 350F oven and bake for about 30 minutes until shells are tender.

Serves 2 to 4