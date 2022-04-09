New order in the making?

THE EDITOR: It is without a doubt that the international system in politics, finance and culture has been shaped by the dominance of the US. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and subsequent diplomatic and economic ripple effects, the dynamic of the US leading the international system with its ideals of western liberal democracy is being questioned.

Foreign policy failures in Afghanistan and Eastern Europe play into the argument of the US not being an effective leader in global politics today. This is coupled with the potential challenges to the US dollar that may arise within the energy industry as the ruble and yuan seem to be more attractive currencies for several states.

As markets and international forums are not currently convinced of a particular path forward, citizens must be aware of our realities. I encourage more conversation about the current structure of western politics and how it affects the world at large.

More so, all people need to take heed of how a possibly-faltering America is going to affect what they can put on their plates, what they can wear on their backs and what roof they can have over their heads.

JADE-MARK SONILAL

via e-mail