Ending the pandemic too soon?

THE EDITOR: With the significant rollback of several covid19 restrictions this week, like many other citizens I have concerns about the progress we have made as a country and the path forward. With this in mind I call on leaders in both the public and private sectors not to take on a laissez-faire approach and abandon the important work that must be done.

Since 2020, this country has demonstrated its ability to adopt and adapt in ways that may have taken decades. It cannot be ignored that successive leaders have provided the foundation for development upon which we now stand.

However, citizens have often wondered why we had not achieved some basic steps in making our society more equitable prior to and during the pandemic. Despite the fact that covid19 has magnified various gaps that have existed for years, such as access to government services and social goods, there are undoubtedly some positives that must be counted.

Citizens have witnessed a pivot by the public and private sectors toward digital access for the clients they serve. We can now book appointments, complete and submit applications, make orders and even pay for services. While 100 per cent digital transformation has not been achieved, we can confidently say that the progress we have attained would not have been achieved under regular circumstances. It is with this in mind that many academics and even average citizens have sung in unison a call to not waste a good crisis.

Discussions around work-from-home policies, pandemic leave, health and safety protocols, childcare, the ease of doing business, education reform, streamlining of social services, festivals management, public sanitisation, digital and crypto currencies and becoming a paperless society have been some of the more positive derivatives of the pandemic. However, one cannot help but feel a sense of fear that the work accomplished and ongoing will hit a bump in the road with the overwhelming desire to return to “normal.”

After two years, and despite significant behind-the-scenes work, we still do not have a national work-from-home policy, pandemic leave is not yet a part of our labour laws, many state agencies still require customers to conduct business and pay in person, hundreds of enterprises from small to large have not yet gone digital, and we have fallen far short of preparing citizens to stand on their own feet in place of a strong reliance on government. With a diminished urgency to pursue these important milestones, my fear is that the work may be abandoned.

I therefore call on private sector leaders to innovate in ways alien to traditional TT culture. Let us continue with the mindset that the health and safety of customers and employees must be of paramount importance. Not because we can now dine indoors or can fill establishments to capacity means we should throw caution to the wind.

Physical distancing is still and will continue to be necessary for the stress-free functioning of many citizens. Those citizens do not want to be packed into small spaces or asked to “jam up” against each other in lines. Therefore, now more than ever customer care and concern should be high on the agenda.

Equally so, the Government must take a new approach to the delivery of services which, at minimum, sees a dismantling of the undue burden placed on citizens to travel far distances in traffic congestion and high-risk environments that can lead to a resurgence of the covid19 virus or new diseases.

In short, let’s keep our feet on the gas peddle. Let’s not slow down but rather increase the speed at which we develop this country. Two years of covid19 have shown us what is possible and so we must not lose sight. This generation and the ones that follow will have legitimate expectations about what we can and should not do as a nation. We are global citizens and must remain in step with global development.

I am proud of where we have reached and only hope that we do not now remain here or, worst, return to what “normal” in TT had been.

NIKOLI EDWARDS

via e-mail