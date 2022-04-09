Cut subsidy on inter-island ferry

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: I embarked on a mid-semester getaway to Tobago via the inter-island ferry service with my fiancé and I was very satisfied with its efficiency, reliability and punctuality. Fortunately, I sailed the APT James to Tobago and the Buccoo Reef returning to Trinidad.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, have your jacket, you will get away this time. The inter-island ferry service is first-class. Those two vessels are in incredible, immaculate condition. There were no issues with parking, the seating was comfortable, the A/C fully functioning, and there was a good selection of movies.

Here’s the funny thing.

A trip from Store Bay to Nylon Pool on a glass-bottom boat costs $150 a person. However, a trip from Trinidad to Tobago on a 94-metre catamaran costs $50 a person.

Rather than punishing drivers with the price of gas at the pump, maybe it’s time to reduce the subsidy on the ferry service instead.

With a service of this quality, surely there’ll be no riots.

KENDELL KARAN

kendellkaran10@gmail.com