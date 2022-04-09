Chase, Boodoosingh deliver in Under-19 Cup

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

RICARDO Chase and Kavir Boodoosingh both delivered quality performances to guide Masqueraders and Flamingoes respectively to victories in round one of the inaugural Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cricket Cup, on Friday.

Chase lashed 72 to propel Masqueraders to 254/9 in 50 overs batting first at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Chase, batting at number eight, struck five fours and four sixes in his 55-ball innings.

Chase and A Changoor rescued the innings as Maqueraders were 148/7 in the 34th over at one stage. Changoor scored 33.

Earlier in the innings, Josh Telemaque made 42. Bowling for Hummingbirds Fareez Ali grabbed 4/28 in eight overs.

In reply, Hummingbirds were all out for 161 in 43 overs with Sachin Emrit showing fight with a score of 58. Zachary Siewah chipped in with 22, but the pair of Andrew Rambaran (3/22) and Calvin Loubon (2/30) ensured Masqueraders completed a convincing 93-run win.

At the Preysal Recreation Ground, Flamingoes defeated Scarlet Ibis by six wickets.

Scarlet Ibis posted 215/7 in 50 overs with Khaleem Mohammed scoring 50 off 62 balls and Jedidian John contributing 33.

Bowling for Flamingoes, Rajeev Ramgoolie snatched 2/19 in five overs and Rajeev Ramnath took 2/54 in ten overs.

In response, Flamingoes raced to 216/4 in 36 overs with Boodoosingh belting 69 off 82 deliveries which included nine fours.

Ramnath ensured Flamingoes completed the win with 46 not out.

Round two of the tournament will be played on Tuesday.

The tournament is part of TT’s preparations for the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 Championship in August in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SCARLET IBIS 215/7 (50 overs) – Khaleem Mohammed 50, Jedidian John 33; Rajeev Ramgoolie 2/19, Rajeev Ramnath 2/54 vs FLAMINGOES 216/4 (36 overs) – Kavir Boodoosingh 69, R Ramnath 46 not out; Ronillster Perreira 1/30, Romario King 1/17. Flamingoes won by six wickets.

MASQUERADERS 254/9 (50 overs) – Ricardo Chase 72, Josh Telemaque 42; Fareez Ali 4/28, Jacen Agard 1/30 vs HUMMINGBIRDS 161 (43 overs) – Sachin Emrit 58, Zachary Siewah 22; Andrew Rambaran 3/22, Calvin Loubon 2/30. Masqueraders won by 93 runs.