Chaguanas woman killed in highway crash

AN early morning accident has claimed the life of a 43-year-old Chaguanas woman.

Police said around 1 am Victor Perriera was driving his grey Ford Ranger with Janelle Armstrong in the front passenger seat and Angelic Espernoza in the back seat when another vehicle crashed into them.

Police said the accident happened along the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler highway in the vicinity of Guymare Village.

Upon impact Perriera ran off the highway hitting a TTEC light pole. Armstrong of Cardinal Crescent, Edinburgh 500 died at the scene while the other two occupants were removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the jaws of life. They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope for treatment.