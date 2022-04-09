AG Armour pilots amendment in maiden contribution

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. Photo by Jeff Mayers

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour was congratulated on his maiden contribution by House Speaker Brigid Annisette-George on Friday after he piloted the Companies Amendment Act.

The Bill was passed without any objection.

The bill sought to make amendments to rectify a lacuna (a gap) in the law to allow the Chief Solicitor's Office to be the official receiver whenever a company is wound up.

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally also congratulated Armour and welcomed him to Parliamentary politics. He said while he has no issues with the law, the Chief Solicitor’s Office may be already overburdened and this new responsibility will add to that workload.

In response, Armour said he will meet the Chief Solicitor on this issue to ensure there is no burnout.

Armour was appointed AG on March 16 in a Cabinet reshuffle after former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat resigned. Armour replaced Faris Al-Rawi who was appointed Minster of Local Government and Rural Development.