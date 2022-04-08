Zico Correia, Chris Richards Jnr in tight battle for Junior Golf crown

Isaiah Rowley competes during day one of the Republic Bank Junior Golf Open 2022, at the Chaguaramas Golf Club, Chaguaramas, on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

ZICO CORREIA and Chris Richards junior are in a tight battle for the boys 16-18 title, entering Friday’s final day of the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago Junior Golf Open, at the Chaguaramas Golf Course, Chaguaramas.

After two days of action, Correia has a combined score of 145 (74 and 71), while Richards jnr is two shots adrift on 147 (73 and 74).

Ayden Ali is in third spot with 153 (80 and 73), followed by Alex Kangoo (84 and 77) and Jerseen Boodram (81 and 80) with 161 apiece. Adam Furlonge is a distant sixth with 185 (90 and 95), ahead of Clarence Gordon with 222 (108 and 114).

Other Scores –

Boys 14-15: 1.Ross Ramkissoon 153; 2.Adam Lum Hee 184; 3.Daniel Ali 205.

Boys 11-13: 1.Isiah Rowley 166.

Girls 16-18: 1.Jada Charles 171.

Girls 14-15: 1.Elise La Borde 177; 2.Natalya Ramjag 216.

Girls 11-13: 1.Madison Davis 204; 2.Charissa Gordon 255.