TT supports 2 UN resolutions against Russia, but abstains from suspension vote

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. FILE PHOTO -

THIS country has joined with other Caricom member states in supporting two recent United Nations (UN) General Assembly Resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was confirmed by Minister of External and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne in response to queries by Newsday.

He also confirmed that this country however abstained from the vote on a resolution tabled on Thursday at the UN General Assembly calling for Russia to be suspended from the Human Rights Council.

The resolution received a two-thirds majority of those voting, minus abstentions, in the 193-member Assembly. A total of 93 nations voted in favour, with 24 – including Russia – voting against. Fifty-eight member nations, including TT, abstained.

Referring to the the two resolutions which TT supported, which were the subject of significant collaboration and consultation prior to the voting on March 2 and March 24, respectively, Browne said that TT had in fact co-sponsored both resolutions.

"Via our support for those General Assembly Resolutions, and in our clear positions at other international fora, Trinidad and Tobago and fellow Caricom States have strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, expressed grave concern about the plight of civilians in Ukraine, and called for an immediate ceasefire," Browne said.

Caricom, he added, had also issued strong statements against the invasion, based on consensus amongst the membership.

Regarding the UN General Assembly resolution which called for Russia's suspension from the UN's Human Rights Council, Browne said this was discussed amongst Caricom colleagues on Wednesday and Thursday, but no consensus was arrived at.

He said TT had taken note of the fact that the International Criminal Court Prosecutor is currently investigating the situation in Ukraine and this includes investigations of alleged war crimes and alleged crimes against humanity.

These investigations have not been concluded, and as such any definitive and actionable findings have yet to be reported.

"With that in mind, it is our considered position that the suspension of membership rights (of Russia) at the Human Rights Council would best be considered subsequent to such an actionable independent report, and as such we abstained on this particular vote," Browne said.

He revealed that Belize, Barbados, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts Nevis, and Suriname also abstained.

He said this country continues to be an integral part of the global action to condemn the Russian invasion and bring this war to an end, "and we continue to work with fellow CARICOM Member States and with our international partners toward that end."