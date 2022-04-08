Trinidad and Tobago U19 women cricketers to tour St Vincent

Ann Browne-John - CWI Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago WOMEN’S Under-19 cricket team will travel to St Vincent and the Grenadines to play Windward Islands women’s Under-19 team in a five-match T20 series from April 14-19.

A media release by the TT Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) on Thursday, said the tour will benefit the teams as they prepare for the upcoming West Indies Women’s Under-19 competition in July.

The series marks the first bilateral women’s Under-19 tour between the two territories.

The trophy the teams will be vying for is named after two former regional women’s cricketers.

“To commemorate the occasion and in anticipation of an ongoing collaboration between the TTWCA and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), the teams will play for the Ann Browne-John and Nadica McIntyre (Browne-John/McIntyre) trophy.

“Trinidadian Ann Browne-John and Grenadian Nadica McIntyre have been two distinguished advocates and contributors to the development of West Indies women’s cricket. Browne-John is still actively involved in cricket administration and is currently the lead selector for West Indies women. She is also a former West Indies player. Until her passing in 2017, McIntyre was a champion and administrator of women’s cricket. She represented Grenada at the regional level.”

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is elated that the trophy is named after Browne-John and McIntyre.

He said, “Women cricket in the West Indies has survived and advanced through the incalculable efforts of persons like Ann and Nadica. I am quite pleased to be associated with recognizing these two distinguished contributors to women’s cricket.”

Browne-John said, “I am humbled by this initiative of CWI and quite honoured to be recognized in this way, particularly with Nadica, who was a stalwart for women’s cricket.”

CWI technical director Miles Bascombe is excited about the series. “Windwards Cricket’s continued emphasis on female cricket aligns with TT, hence the enthusiasm for this tour. I am sure there will be immense learning opportunities for these young players.”

TT SQUAD

Shalini Samaroo (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Shunelle Sawh, Katrina Ruben, Kiara Ruben, Samara Ramnath, Aniaya Roberts, KD Jazz Mitchell, Amala Durgadeen, Ayah Baksh, Maria La Foucade, Zakiyah Harrilal, Katelin Singh, Amelia Khan, Kirah Manpaul, Arlene Ali (manager), Kelvin Williams (coach), Davindra Singh (assistant coach), Wayne Samuel (strength & conditioning trainer), Merissa Aguilleira (technical director)

WINDWARD ISLANDS

Zaida James (captain), Jannillea Glasgow, Earnisha Fontaine, Abinie St Jean, Britney Pascal, Keyeressa Pascall, Schey-Ann Gaynes, Amelia Williams, Kareese Boyea, Selena Ross, Skyy Smith, Nesha Cherry, Namiah Marcellin, Natalia Philip, Cian Felix, Destiny Edward, Lydia Edgar (manager), Cleton Burnett (head coach), Samantha Lynch (assistant coach).