Trevor Penney announced as Barbados Royals coach

Newly-appointed Barbados Royals head coach Trevor Penney. - CWI Media

ROYAL Sports Group-owned Barbados Royals have announced the appointment of Trevor Penney as head coach for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Penney will work alongside the Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

A Royals media release on Thursday said, “Currently working as the assistant coach for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with partner franchise Rajasthan Royals, Penney’s new role sees him continue his association with the Royals Sports Group.”

Speaking about Penney’s resume, the release said, “Trevor has vast experience working on the international scene with teams India, Sri Lanka, England and more recently with the West Indies white-ball team. He’s also been involved through his coaching with associate nations such as the Netherlands and the USA. The Zimbabwean has previously been a regular feature on the T20 franchise circuit with past experiences in leagues such as the IPL, the CPL, Bangladesh Premier League and the GT20 Canadian League.”

Penney is thrilled to join the Royals.

“It’s wonderful to continue being a part of the Royals family, across a new league,” Penney said.

A statement from the Barbados Royals said, “Trevor Penney is one with the values and ideology that we have here at the Royals and is also one of the most revered coaches in international cricket, has a lot of experience and understands the game very well which will help contribute to the squad’s overall growth and performance.”

Also, West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick joins the Royals as lead assistant coach for the upcoming season. The Barbados native was the assistant coach at St Lucia Kings in previous seasons. In addition, former Jamaica fast bowler Andrew Richardson continues with the Royals as assistant coach, a role he also held in 2021.

The 2022 CPL bowls off on August 30.