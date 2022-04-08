'Top' 2020 SEA students willing to share top accolade

File photo: Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

PROPOSALS have been advanced for the two “top” Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) performers for 2020 to share the accolade and gold medal.

On Friday, attorneys representing parents of students Ameerah Beekhoo and Aaron Subero, sent their suggestions to the Education Minister in separate letters.

Beekhoo’s attorneys, Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Jared Jagroo, suggested awarding the two students with gold medals – one for Top Male and the other for Top Female performer – based on the final results. Beekhoo was announced as the top scorer for the SEA in October 2020.

Subero’s legal team has said the Fatima College student, who emerged with the highest marks in the exam after a review of his marks was done, was willing to “share” the top award with Beekhoo.

His parents are challenging the ministry’s decision to not recognise his achievement. In a pre-action letter, attorneys Rishawn Eccles, Tynneille Tuitt and Cedric Neptune said the decision by the ministry to rescind the President’s Medal (Gold) to him, “seeks to ignore” his actual scores, “diminish his educational achievements,” and deny him the recognition for scoring the highest.

THREATS OF

LEGAL ACTION

The attorneys called on the ministry to allow him to share the top performer award, threatening to approach the courts for an injunction. They also said they intended to file judicial review proceedings for declarations of unfairness, unreasonableness and irrationality.

The ministry was given until 2 pm on Friday.

Newsday understands the ministry provided a response in which it asked for additional time to provide a more comprehensive reply to the legal letter.

The matter is likely to engage the attention of the court over the weekend if there is no compromise. Beekhoo is expected to accept the President's Medal (Gold) at a ceremony on Monday at President's House in St Ann's.

In the letter, Eccles made it clear they did not wish to diminish Beehkoo’s accomplishment, however, a serious mistake was made by not properly recognising Subero’s accomplishment.

Eccles also said the decision also had the potential to “divide sectors in the society and put an undue amount of anxiety and pressure on students who already did exceedingly well.”

The attorneys’ letter, which was also copied to President Paula-Mae Weekes warned that the issue “could unavoidably tarnish even the Office of the President as there could be public outcry on behalf of both parties which would serve to undermine the prestigious nature of the event.”

On March 31, Subero, a former student of Maria Regina Grade School in Port of Spain, who passed for his first choice – Fatima College, received an invitation from acting Chief Education Office Lisa Henry-David to attend the ceremony on Monday at President’s House for the President’s Medal (Gold).

On that same day, Beekhoo also received a similar invitation but was told she would receive the President’s Medal (Silver) for placing “second” at the SEA 2020.

Attorneys for Beekhoo’s parents immediately wrote the ministry questioning the decision to award her the silver medal when it had been announced by the ministry that she was the top student followed by Anjanaa Dan, who placed second.

LETTERS SENT

THEN RESCINDED

On April 4, new letters of invitation were sent to Subero and Beekhoo, rescinding the March 31 invitations. Beekhoo was told she would receive the gold medal while the letter to Subero explained that awards were given on preliminary scores and he was identified as the top performer in error.

In October 2020, when the SEA results were released, Subero was awarded a composite standard score (weighted) of 253.964 after attaining 18/20 in English Language Arts Writing (composition); 96.40/100 in ELA and 100/100 in mathematics.

His parents sought a review – something Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said was uncommon for students who passed for their first choice.

After the review, his scores changed to 20/20 for composition. The others remained the same but his new composite standard score moved up to 257.329.

Eccles said Subero’s parents, Natasha De Coteau-Subero and Jason Subero, heard nothing more from the ministry until March 31, when Maria Regina’s Principal Kathryn Seow, received the invitation for the ceremony at President’ House for him to receive the gold medal for placing first at SEA 2020.

“In essence, Aaron was now being told that he would not be the recipient of the President’s Medal (Gold) despite having the highest results in the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination on the sole basis that the awards are based on the preliminary results, which identified Ms Ameera Beekhoo and Ms. Anjanaa Dan as 1st and 2nd top performers in the SEA for the year 2020,” the attorney said.

He said Subero’s mother contacted the acting CEO, advising that he had no difficulty in sharing the first-place position with Beekhoo since he wanted to “embrace and celebrate” his performance.

This suggestion, Eccles said, was rejected.

Both team of attorneys contended the ministry has never made known to the public or candidates who sit the exam that the award for top performer was based solely on preliminary results.

Subero’s attorneys have asked for a copy of the ministry’s policy “which justifies the award of the President Medal for performances in the SEA to any student who does not score the highest mark.”

The letter also said Subero’s parents would prefer to settle the matter amicably and avoid litigation unless absolutely necessary.

On Thursday, the ministry attributed the mix-up in the top score award for 2020 to an error of a senior official who “exceeded the authority of their remit” by varying the placement list without approval.