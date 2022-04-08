Rape, torture by Russians

THE EDITOR: The revelation of horrific scenes of rape, torture and murder by the Russian Army in Ukraine is immensely sad, but not unexpected. It reminds me of the stories my father told me about his time in the British occupation forces in Germany in 1946 after the end of World War II.

At that time, whenever his battalion encountered German civilians hiding in rural towns and villages, they were greeted with tears of joy, because if Russian soldiers arrived first it was wholesale rape, torture and murder.

This appallingly violent behaviour by Russian troops throughout history can only be stopped by the civilised world cutting off all ties with Russia, until there is positive change in the political and military leadership there.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval