Men, seeking help not sign of weakness

THE EDITOR: TT men have a suicide rate three times higher than women. What is causing it? Temporary insanity?

Men are struggling with their mental health. Do men believe they could lose their job if they discuss mental health at work?

There are four risk factors that contribute to men's mental health: alcohol or drug abuse; social isolation; choosing a lethal method of suicide; reluctancy to seek help.

Women are more willing to share their problems, while men bottle them up and hit the bottle hard.

Boys are conditioned from a very young age to not express emotion, because to do so is to be weak. Women do not like soft men.

Mothers talk way more to their girl children than to their boy children, they share and identify feelings more.

Males are treated differently when they ask for help.

TT's society needs to take collective responsibility in redefining what it means to be a man.

No woman is worth killing yourself for, brothers. Help is out there. Things will never be bad forever.

Reaching out and seeking help is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of much strength. Are we clear?

Keep the faith.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town