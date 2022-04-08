Liana Hinds wants to be attacking force for Women Warriors

In this October 2021 file photo, Trinidad and Tobago's Liana Hinds (L) controls the ball against Panama, in an international friendly, held at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Thursday. The match ended 0-0. Image source: TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s midfielder Liana Hinds wants to continue contributing in attack when the national women’s senior football team play Turks and Caicos and Guyana in the Concacaf Women’s Championship Qualification tournament.

TT play Turks and Caicos in Cockburn Town, Turks and Caicos, on Saturday. The match kicks off at 3.30 pm.

On Tuesday, TT will play their final Group F match against Guyana at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, at 6 pm.

Guyana are on top of TT in Group F by goal difference.

Only the first-placed team in the group advances to the next phase of the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

TT won their first two matches in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Nicaragua and a 2-0 result over Dominica.

Hinds said TT must continue their winning form.

“Obviously we are looking to build on our last two games. We are always looking to improve anytime we step out on the field, anytime we join the team in the camp. We are looking for positive results in those games – point blank.”

Hinds, who helped set up both goals for TT against Dominica, is eager to score and create more goals.

“Looking to score some goals,” Hinds said.

“Looking to get up the field and help my team score goals, hoping to get as many assists as I can and try to keep the team playing together and as a unit as much as possible.”

Hinds wants to be one of the leaders on the squad as she is a seasoned campaigner.

“Playing in three qualifying (World Cup) tournaments I am able to bring a lot of experience and I think that’s able to help because I know what to prepare for as opposed to some of the younger players that have not played against the US and Mexico and the bigger Concacaf teams. I think bringing that experience here, and the (other) girls that do have that experience as well, we are able to raise the level of sessions in practices and raise the standard when we are together as a team.”

Hinds, who was recently signed by Hibernian Women in Scotland, is anticipating the new journey.

“I am very excited about that. I was looking to get into the UK market and I think it will be a good step for my career at this point in time. It would be very good for my development based on what I have heard from the coaches (and) based on what I know about the league as well.”

Tickets for the match between TT and Guyana are $50 (uncovered section) and $100 (covered).

Fans don’t need to be fully vaccinated to attend. Children Under-12 are free and small coolers will be allowed. No glass bottles will be allowed into the venue.

Tickets are available at Caribbean Corner Store (Plymouth & Hope), Guys Auto Zone (Plymouth), Urban Lust (Lowlands Mall), Village Bar (Mason Hall), Pablo’s Supermarket (Argyle), Dutch Fort Bar and Restaurant (Scarborough), FFVC Apparel (Plymouth) and Hype Clothing – Port Mall (Scarborough).

TT SQUAD

Kimika Forbes (Unattached), Chelsi Jadoo (Valadares Gaia FC/Portugal), Shani Nakhid-Schuster (Unattached), Rhea Belgrave (Police FC/TT), Shaunalee Govia (Unattached), Shadi Cecily Stoute (University of Georgia/USA), Liana Hinds (Hibernian women/Scotland), Victoria Swift (Club Leon/Mexico), Amaya EllisJohns (Hopkins University/USA), Raenah Campbell (Avantes Chadlkida FC/Greece), Asha James (West Texas A&M University/USA), Chelcy Ralph (Ball State University/USA), Dennecia Prince (Point Fortin/TT), Karyn Forbes (Police FC/TT), Kedie Johnson (Florida International University/USA), Cayla Mc Farlane (Harvard University/USA), Maya Matouk (Police FC/TT), Maria-Frances Serrant (Corban University/USA), Sarah De Gannes (Brewton-Parker College/USA), Lauryn Hutchinson (Unattached), Tenesha Palmer (Police FC/TT), Klil Keshwar (St. Francis College/USA), Alliyah Trim (FC Ginga/TT).