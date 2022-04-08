La Brea NGO hosts cuisine and culture project

Sarah Hood dances with Keshav Sankar during the No Youth Left Behind Indian Arrival Day display celebration at the Taste of Trinidad and Tobago cuisine and culture project held at the La Brea Pitch Lake. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Aiming to preserve this country’s history and culture, a La Brea-based NGO is hosting a series of workshops titled A taste of Trinidad and Tobago: The cuisine and culture project.

The NGO, No Youth Left Behind (NYLB), started the series on April 4 at the La Brea Pitch Lake. The programme runs every day from 10 am-2 pm until April 10.

NYLB founder Quincy Joseph said the group focuses on a different aspect of culture each day. On April 4, members learnt about Carnival, on April 5 they focused on Indian Arrival Day, and April 6 was dedicated to teaching on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Many participants sang along to Hindi songs on April 5 under the guidance of pundit Narendra Maharaj of Rousillac and a Hindu devotee, Keshav Shankar.

The youths are also learning about the Chinese, the First Peoples and Tobago heritage.

Joseph said, "The programme is aimed at creating ten culture ambassadors between 14 and 17 from the area. It is a pilot project as part of the group’s national programme to sensitise and prevent culture erosion. We are also dedicated to teaching the youths about agriculture, environmental awareness and preserving of national treasures.

"The event culminates with a cook-off and graduation Sunday. We (NYLB) are celebrating our tenth anniversary on June 18. Being the last day, Sunday is also launching the Tobago branch. We have 128 active members and nearly 200 members listed."

Participants in the programme include students from the Siparia West Secondary School, Vessigny secondary and Rousillac Presbyterian primary school. It also has members of the La Brea police youth club, the NGO La Brea Internationals, La Brea RC Church and Lyrad Contractors Ltd.

"Our membership is increasing. We have the support from the South West Regional Health Authority, La Brea MP, the National School Feeding Programme, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry," Joseph told Newsday.

"To host the programme, we held fundraisers and got sponsorship from Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd. The focus is culture and for the ambassadors to share their knowledge nationwide with their peers."

Joseph is well-known in La Brea and Point Fortin. In 2017, the Point Fortin Borough Corporation honoured and awarded him an award for the youth developer of the year.