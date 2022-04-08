Kitch deservesthe ORTT

A monument in Arima to Lord Kitchener. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: April 18 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Aldwyn Roberts (aka Lord Kitchener, Kitch, the Grandmaster).

Kitch is deserving of our nation's highest accolade, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

It would indeed be a fitting tribute for our nation to show its sincere appreciation and thanks for the sterling contribution Kitch has made to the cultural landscape by bestowing him with the ORTT, posthumously, this year.

I do not intend to adumbrate the numerous impressive achievements of Kitch. I am confident that the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association (TUCO) will do so when it nominates Kitch for the ORTT.

Suffice it to say that, apart from being a genius of a calypsonian (as his numerous Road March titles and "virtual" Panorama musical “test” pieces would attest), he was quite an entrepreneur, as evident by his very successful Kalypso Revue tent. Moreover, the impact of Kitch's music on the attraction of tourists to our shores for Carnival, in his heyday, as well as the spawning of TT-style carnivals around the globe, is beyond question.

Kitch gave so willingly of his time and talent. He took so many young and aspiring calypsonians under his wings. Many such individuals have gone on to have successful careers in the field of music, having benefitted from his mentorship. In this regard we can no doubt recall The Will by Scrunter, which epitomises the impact of Kitch's mentorship on the lives of his mentees/proteges.

Kitch and Sparrow, for very spurious reasons which do not bear repeating, were denied the nation's then highest national award in 1993 (the Trinity Cross), although they were both deserving of such an award. They were both offered the Chaconia Medal (Gold), which Kitch refused, having regard to the aspersions upon his character, among other things. Understandably, Kitch was emotionally hurt and angered by this sordid affair and reacted in the manner that he did.

Thankfully, when the UNC-led administration was in office during 2010-2015, the situation was rectified with respect to Sparrow, and he was bestowed with the ORTT. However, Kitch was left out in the cold. It could not have been because of his earlier refusal of the Chaconia Medal, as Makandal Daaga had done the same thing but was subsequently bestowed with the ORTT, when that same administration was in office.

It also could not have been because Kitch died in 2000, as Adrian Cola Reinzi died in 1972 and he was, deservingly, awarded the ORTT, which was collected by his son in 2012.

It has been said that politics has a morality of its own.

We cannot change what happened in the past, but we can certainly seek to rectify the grave injustice that was perpetrated against the Grandmaster by belatedly bestowing him with the ORTT.

May God forgive us and bless our nation.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine