Justice for Harripaul

Zephaniah Harripaul. -

THE EDITOR: His safe return was the expectancy and sadly we are met with this tragedy. Zephaniah Harripaul did not deserve his fate.

If one reflects daily on these lives viciously taken from us, there would be the thought of what their future could have been. Such a wonderful and kind soul is no longer with us and it is deeply troubling to repeatedly bid our farewells.

I pray that the families, loved ones and friends are comforted during this time of bereavement to really see the impact of this precious legacy. Injustices that are deceptively creeping around do not deserve a place in our homes or society.

"The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty, He will save" (Zephaniah 3:17 KJV Bible).

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain