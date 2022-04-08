Horrendous traffic is back

Louis Lee Sing -

THE EDITOR: It’s either a case of the powers that be not being on the roads during rush-hour traffic or they don’t have a clue about how to alleviate the traffic problem.

Now that things are almost back to normal (with a full upcoming Carnival announced for Tobago in five months), the horrendous traffic is clearly evident.

I can’t help but remember how quick people were to shoot down former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing’s traffic plan of 2012, yet ten years and tens of thousands of cars later, nothing has been done.

Reminds me of David Rudder’s lyrics, “It is strange, the more we change and rearrange, everything remains the same.”

W DOPSON

Woodbrook