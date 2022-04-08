EMA warning as Beetham dump burns – TOXIC FUMES ALERT

TESTS: With thick, noxious smoke billowing from fires in the nearby Beetham landfill, an Environmental Management Authority (EMA) technician tests the air quality on Thursday. This photo was posted to the EMA's Facebook page. - EMA

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) warned on Thursday of hazardous air quality in the nation's capital because of several fires in the Beetham Landfill, which had been burning at different times, since Wednesday night.

A release from the authority said, “current air quality levels as recorded at its (the EMA) Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station located at Beetham, Port of Spain, is Hazardous."

The authority said this was due primarily to the smoke and particulate matter associated with the fires at the dump. "The EMA advises that all people in the vicinity exercise extreme caution, particularly the elderly, children and those with respiratory ailments.”

Several doctors, who Newsday contacted, said that aggravated cardiovascular and respiratory illness, added stress to the heart and lungs, and damaged cells in the respiratory system, were some effects of high air pollution.

They said that long-term effects from prolonged exposure to air pollution include accelerated ageing of the lungs, loss of lung capacity and decreased lung function, development of diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and possibly cancer.

The EMA added that all relevant agencies including the Health Ministry were working with other agencies such as the Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) – which oversees operations of the dump – to obtain status updates.

While the EMA warned of hazardous levels of air quality, residents in both Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots said on Thursday that they have become accustomed to the stench and smoke from the dump.

Beetham residents, who asked not to be named, said the wind blew the smoke from the burning landfill towards Sea Lots.

Sea Lots resident Eartha Creedland said she was not affected by the smoke or stench on Thursday.

She said based on the size of the fire – burning on five hectares of land in the dump according to fire officials – she expected the smoke to be thicker and for her community to be more impacted.

The fire service reported that at about 9.37 pm on Wednesday, they received a report of a fire in the dump. Two fire tenders, two utility vehicles and 26 fire officers responded.

Preliminary reports are that the fire started on the south-western end of the landfill with various pockets which indicated the fire was beneath the surface.

SWMCOL in a press release said that at about 1 pm on Thursday the fire spread to one of its waste water treatment ponds.

“The company reminds residents of the surrounding areas and commuters, particularly those with respiratory conditions to proceed with caution,” the SWMCOL release said.

The smoke and stench forced staff at the National Petroleum (NP) compound to be sent home early for the day.

Past governments suggested relocating the Beetham Landfill after previous fires adding it is too close to the city.

Asked about this on Thursday Beetham residents said while they understood the idea of doing that, it will mean the removal of the only form of employment for many.

“People don’t want the dump moved. That is a form of getting money from salvaging for many unemployed people in the surrounding communities," a Beetham resident said.

There are three landfills in Trinidad – Beetham, Claxton Bay and Guanapo with Beetham being the largest.

At a Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting in February, the Parliamentary team was told that plans to relocate the landfill were put on hold pending the establishment of an engineered landfill at Forres Park in Claxton Bay.