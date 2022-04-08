Clarke Road Utd to host cricket youth clinic

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

CLARKE Road Utd are taking the initiative to encourage and nurture young people to participate in sport by hosting a cricket coaching programme.

A media release by the club on Wednesday said, “The club is inviting parents to enrol their children in a cricket coaching programme which commences on April 10 at the Wilson Road Recreation Ground.”

The sessions will run from 9 am to 12 noon and children between the ages of nine to 17 years (boys and girls) can attend.

This club has a rich history of development with many top cricketers emerging from its development work. They include West Indies wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran, West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip, former West Indies opener Daren Ganga, former national cricketer Gregory Mahabir and former West Indies opener Adrian Barath amongst some of the well-known names.

The coaching staff will be headed by former national off-spinner Surujdath Mahabir who will be assisted by other well qualified staff.

Interested persons can contact Mahabir at 486-0498 or visit the Clarke Road Utd Facebook page.