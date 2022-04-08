Another child tragically dies

THE EDITOR: Another child is no longer with us, having fallen down a flight of stairs, even as I am still processing the drowning of one in a pool on Monday.

Over the years we have lost quite a number of children due to several incidents. For example, a gate falling on one, another mauled by a dog, a vehicle rolling backwards over a youngster, and other drownings.

I write not to condemn but to alert adults to the need for proper supervision of children at all times. Many of the tragedies involving children could have been avoided if there was 24/7 supervision of them. As parents we must do better with the young ones.

I have a child's pool in my yard but there are rules for its use. For example, no child must be in that pool alone. An adult must always be present. I take whatever precautions necessary to ensure similar tragedies do not occur under my watch.

At the beach I have observed children in the water unsupervised at times while the adults are having a good time onshore. That is a big risk they take. They must do better.

These tragedies and so-called freak accidents involving children must be avoided. Please, adults, do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of our future generation at all times.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail