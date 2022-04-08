Activist pretending to be reporter arrested for driving without permit

A popular social activist was arrested after he was caught driving without a driver's permit on the Priority Bus Route on Thursday morning.

Police said officers were on road block duty on the Priority Bus Route, Barataria, at around 7.30 am when they saw a car without a bus route pass being driven on the west-bound lane.

Officers stopped the car and asked the driver if he had any authority to be on the bus route.

The driver admitted he did not have any permission to be on the bus route, but claimed he was a reporter who received information of a shooting in Morvant.

Police then asked to see the man's driver's permit but the man claimed he forgot it home with his wallet and identification card.

Officers called the Licensing Authority which said no driver's permit was issued to the man.

The man was arrested and his car towed away.