1 dead, 378 new covid19 cases

ONLY one coronavirus death was recorded on Friday by the Ministry of Health while there were 378 new covid19 cases.

In its 4 pm update on Friday, the ministry said the new cases were detected from samples taken between April 3 and 5. The one new death has taken the country’s death toll to 3,774.

The deceased was an elderly woman who had multiple comorbidities.

There are 6,372 active cases, with 6,168 people in home isolation and 152 in hospital. There are 52 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 139,973 covid19 cases. To date, 129,827 patients have recovered.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 709, 871 while 147, 327 people have received a booster dose. The ministry’s data shows 82.1 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021 and April 6, were not fully vaccinated.