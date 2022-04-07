Work continues on school violence reduction policy

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

THE Ministry of Education has hosted the third multi-disciplinary meeting on school violence reduction. The ministry said a multi-disciplinary technical team will present a draft national school discipline matrix to the ministerial team by April 25.

A statement from the ministry said Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly indicated her satisfaction with the level of involvement and commitment from the agencies involved.

“The ministry simply cannot do this alone. The problem of school violence is societal, and therefore requires a whole-of-government approach to its solution.”

Members of the multi-disciplinary technical team include Major David Benjamin, Head MILAT, Ministry Youth Development and National Service, Bertrand Moses, Psychologist, OPM/Minister of Gender and Child Affairs, and Ahhalia Ramdass, Psychologist, Children’s Authority of TT

The statement said when the draft matrix is received, it will be further refined through discussion with education stakeholders before being presented to Cabinet.