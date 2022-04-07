West Indies must build on their strengths

In this March 12 file photo, West Indies’ Jason Holder and Nkrumah Bonner embrace after day five of their first Test match against England ended in a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua. - (AP PHOTO)

BY BRYAN DAVIS

KRAIGG Brathwaite’s West Indies (WI) team did an exemplary job against the Englishmen in the three-Test cricket series completed in the Caribbean at St George’s, Grenada on March 26.

After the first two were drawn, the WI showed fighting spirit, the will to win, plus the determination of a bonding team, that brought victory in the third Test.

This was the decisive Test: winner takes all, no turning back. Hence it required composure, performance, fierce concentration, confidence and a firm purpose of commitment.

It was won handsomely by ten wickets through an incredible execution of functions by two highly promising youths, Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva.

Yet overall, it was in the nature of captaincy, the calm leadership that held sway over the hapless players of England, who could not come to terms with the moving ball and the deft bowling changes of the West Indian skipper.

It’s always good to win, as that is the aim of a sporting contest. Also, England is a regular top-of-the-line performing team.

Nevertheless, it must be taken in its context. The strength of the visitors, led by Joe Root, was on the wane when they arrived in Antigua for the first Test match. Whether they underrated their opponents or were rebuilding is anybody’s guess.

Leaving out fast bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad was a huge mistake, especially after losing four-nil to Australia in the recently concluded Ashes series.

However, that’s England’s business, and WI have to look after their own.

The newly-minted selectors, with Desmond Haynes at the helm, are hopefully a good sign. The inclusion of Mayers in the third Test to replace Veerasammy Permaul, the Guyanese slow left-arm orthodox bowler, was a brave one and could only come about through a knowledgeable outlook.

This was after skipper Brathwaite had asked for a pitch with some help in it for the bowlers. The same pitch might have helped the Guyanese, as its moisture content would also have assisted a spinner. Yet it was more suited to the medium-pacer, given the extra pace off the pitch.

WI need to build on their strengths. The batting line-up needs strengthening.

John Campbell is not the answer to open the batting with the skipper. Brathwaite likes him at the start of the innings because they feel comfortable batting together, as they both opened rather successfully for WI under-19 in the past.

Nonetheless, that is no recommendation to open in Tests. And unfortunately, Campbell has been a failure at Test level.

Shamarh Brooks did not make the cut. He played a few fine strokes without looking settled. Maybe in time, but I wouldn’t bet on it. To be a success in the highest format, one has to possess the temperament for the big occasion, plus the confidence in one’s ability to perform.

Nkrumah Bonner is a determined batsman and needs to stay at number four in the order. He was successful there in Bangladesh a year ago, but since that time the selectors have moved him to three, where he struggled.

Currently, he’s back at four and successful. He needs to widen his range of strokes, which he has the ability to do. All he needs is practice. Additionally, he ought to be encouraged to work on his bowling. He’s potentially a useful leg-spinner and all he needs is lots of practice. That’s another string to the bow, to improve the all-around bowling choices of the team, without disrupting the batting.

Jermaine Blackwood needs to build his defence capability in order to bat long innings. He has natural ability.

Although Jason Holder has scored a Test double-hundred batting at number six, he was not up to his expected standard. He can make this position his own with the development of concentration and confidence in reading a game.

Kyle Mayers has to work on his batting. It has fallen off since his debut against Bangladesh. He has been careless in his approach.

Joshua Da Silva has established himself as a wicketkeeper/batsman.

Holder, Mayers and Da Silva are interchangeable at numbers six, seven and eight, which adds needed depth to the batting line-up.

Kemar Roach is sound and experienced. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph are young and have much more to learn. They have to keep practising hard to improve. Their journey is only just beginning.

Competition is stiff.

Spin bowling is an important option to have, and the selectors must keep their eyes open for possibles.