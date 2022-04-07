Sports and Culture Fund U19 Cup bowls off on Friday

- SUREASH CHOLAI

FOUR teams begin their quest for domestic glory when the inaugural Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup bowls off at two locations on Friday.

Rising all-rounder Andrew Rambaran captains Masqueraders into their opening clash against a Vasant Singh-led Hummingbirds team at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30am.

At the same time, Flamingos, captained by Rajeev Ramnath, begin their campaign against Scarlet Ibis, skippered by Justin Jagessar, at Preysal Recreation Grounds, Preysal.

Both are 50-over matches.

At the end of three rounds, the top two teams advance to the final on April 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The selection of the four teams was made by the national selectors based on their performances in the recently concluded Under-19 Price Club/Tiger Tanks Inter Zone tournament.

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath said on Sunday, that following the S&C Fund Under-19 Cup, the outstanding performers will be drafted into a training squad for a series of trial matches.

The squad will be preparing for the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 Championship which will be staged from August 7 to 28 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sport & Culture Fund U19 Cup Teams:

Flamingoes: Rajeev Ramnath (captain), Kyle Ramdoo, Kavir Boodoosingh, Raul Ali, Samir Saroop, Rajeev Ramgoolie, Jonathan Ramnarace, Joshua James, Alexander Chase, Liam Mamchan, Luke Ali, Jordan Mohammed, Nickyle Jalim, Xavier Reid (Tobago), Nisar Mohammed (coach), Malcolm Ramlogan (coach)

Masqueraders: Andrew Rambaran (captain), Narad Kyle Kissoondath, Josh Telemaque (Tobago), Kendall Poonchoon, Jaydon John, Aidan Samaroo, Verran Batchu, Calvin Loubon, Ricardo Chase, Alvin Sonny, Kovid Bispath, Joshua Davis, Avalon Changoor, Wayne Edwards Jr. Stephen Ramkissoon (coach), Lyndon Ramanan (manager).

Scarlet Ibis: Justin Jagessar (captain), Romario King, Christian Mangra, Khaleem Fazir Mohammed, Cristian Rampersad, Brandon Phillip, Ravinda Ramlal, Naiel Mohammed. Saajid Ragoonanan, Jedidian John, Amraav Kistow, Ronillster Perreira, Jaden O’Brien, Rajeev Jagroop, Robert Mahabir (coach), Kenneth Samuel (manager).

Hummingbirds: Vasant Singh (captain), Zachary Siewah, Nick Ramlal, Sachin Emrit, Alix Gopaul, Fareez Ali, Matheus Komal, Jacen Agard, Abdur Rahmaan Juman, Stepphan McPherson, Abdullah Cambridge, Ravi Sankar, Rahul Soodeen, Ishmael Ali. Earnil Ryan (coach), Stephen Sanchez (manager).

Match Schedule:

Round 1 – April 8 – Flamingos vs Scarlet Ibis (Preysal); Hummingbirds vs Masqueraders (Balmain)

Round 2 – April 12 – Scarlet Ibis vs Hummingbirds (Preysal); Flamingos vs Masqueraders (Balmain)

Round 3 – April 22 – Hummingbirds vs Flamingoes (Preysal); Scarlet Ibis vs Masqueraders (Balmain)

Final – April 27 – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba