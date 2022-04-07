Officer held with cigarettes, marijuana in Port of Spain prison

Police arrested a 50-year-old prison officer II who tried to smuggle 510 cigarettes and 70 grams of marijuana into the Port of Spain prison on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 50-year-old prison officer II was arrested after he was caught trying to smuggle cigarettes and marijuana into the Remand Yard, Frederick Street, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Port of Spain Task Force officers began a search for contraband at the prison at around 5.15 pm.

Officers saw the man acting suspiciously and searched his bag, where they found a package containing 70 grams of marijuana and 510 cigarettes packed into 17 packages.

Senior prison officers were notified and the man was arrested.

Police from the Port of Spain Division are continuing enquiries.