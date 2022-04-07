Mendez Village mourns crash victim Sarika

SORROW: A weeping Cynthia Ramharack is consoled during the funeral for her daughter Sarika Ramesar. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

Sarika Ramesar, who was considered "the life of the party" because of her bubbly personality, got a fitting tribute at her funeral on Thursday.

Scores of people from her hometown in Mendez Village, Siparia, converged at the family’s home and remembered the accident victim as "the main attraction in any gathering."

Before her body was taken to the Shore of Peace cremation site in La Romaine, it was taken briefly to the jewellery store which she ran with her husband on High Street, Siparia. Music from two trucks played songs as traffic came to a standstill for a short while.

At the funeral, her nephew Adesh Ramharack said her voice could be heard a mile away.

"That trademark laugh of hers – no one can replace that. She had an infectious smile and a great sense of humour. There was never a dull moment with her. She was a warm, gracious and humble woman," he told mourners.

Ramesar, 38, her husband Mitra, and their nine-year-old son Naveen were hit when a truck loaded with lumber slammed into the family’s SUV on March 30 in Debe. She died on the spot. The father and son survived.

Mitra wept during the service, wearing a bandage round his head and a sling on his left hand. Naveen sat near the casket as relatives consoled him.

Ramesar’s sister-in-law Rachel Ali remembered her as a happy person who was family-oriented and who never let things worry her. Ali said she had been looking forward to their going to more places together.

"One of her favourite phrases was, ‘Take your time,’ and the laugh that usually followed that declaration was infectious. She brought joy to her parents, providing them with whatever they needed.

"It has broken our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone; a part of us went with you the day the Lord called you home."

One of Ramesar’s cousins, Varsha Ramlakhan, referred to her as an angel and someone without faults.

"Your presence brought so much joy to everyone around you. There are not enough words I can put together that would describe how genuine she was," Ramlakhan said.

"She always kept a positive attitude and treated everyone with kindness. Sars, you cared for everyone, even if it made you unhappy."

Like other mourners, she said, Ramesar was a family-oriented person.

Ramlakhan said, "Thank you for all the wonderful memories. I will cherish all the advice you have given to me."

Officiating pundit Robin Maharaj complimented Ramesar for being kind-hearted.

"She tried her best to do everything. She was always concerned about her son, husband and everyone else. We have to learn from her. We have to learn to make others happy," the pundit said.

Her mother, Cynthia Ramharack, was inconsolable as the body was taken away.

The family's SUV had developed a problem on March 30, and they stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway to wait for roadside assistance.

The truck crashed into them around 4.30 pm. The truck driver, 36, from Mayaro, told the police he had lost control of the truck. He was injured but was treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.